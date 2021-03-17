During the past year, the Narcotics Control Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police received 12 families demanding treatment for their children who fell into the trap of addiction to various types of narcotic substances.

The Director of the Narcotics Control Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al-Tunaiji, said that the level of awareness among the people has increased due to the success of the educational campaigns that the Technical Support Department implements with the various means available, to identify the dangers of falling into the trap of drug addiction.

He explained that the Narcotics Control Department received 12 families, during the past year, wishing to treat their children, who fell into the trap of addiction, in order to benefit from Article 43 of Federal Law No. 14 of 1995 regarding the control of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances amended by Federal Law No. 1 of 2005 Which stipulates that no criminal case shall be instituted against any person who has abused narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances on his own initiative to the Addiction Treatment Unit or the Public Prosecution Office, requesting treatment.

Al-Tunaiji added that the ages of the addicted cases that were received ranged between 20 and 40 years, and they were received and transferred to the National Center for Addiction and Rehabilitation and Treatment, and they received the necessary medical and health care, until they were rid of addiction, and they were taken to safety.

He indicated that parents, who have any information about their children’s addiction, must urgently contact the Drug Enforcement Administration to help them carry out its humanitarian and functional tasks in this aspect in complete confidentiality, and in a way that achieves the desired goals in providing health care to the addicted son, and saving him from the clutches of addiction.

Al-Tunaiji warned parents against covering up their children falling into addiction, under the pretext of fear of scandal, or of shaking their societal standing, as this will lead to dire consequences with which remorse will not benefit after it is too late, stressing that anti-drug men continue night and day in order to protect society and its members From the danger of drugs, confronting everyone who tries to spread them, transmit them, and trade them among citizens and residents, and strike with an iron fist against anyone who seeks to undermine the security and stability of the nation.





