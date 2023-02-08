The Director General of Central Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al Hamidi, stated that the operations room received 461 thousand and 48 calls during the past year, explaining that the room operates according to the latest systems, devices and advanced equipment, under the supervision of trained and qualified police cadres, seeking to provide the best services. To the public of customers, citizens, residents and visitors, as it is one of the vital arteries of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

He pointed out that the inquiries received on the number 999 designated for emergency cases varied between criminal, traffic, fires, and torrential rains resulting from rainfall and the flow of valleys, and they were dealt with professionally and at a high speed in line with national indicators, and with the directives of the Ministry of Interior, to provide services and extend a helping hand to those in need as quickly as possible.

Al-Hamidi explained that the calls are transferred to the concerned authority immediately, which in turn goes to the site, and begins to take the procedures followed according to the nature of the inquiry, pointing out that the operating room received 36 thousand and 931 calls on the number 901 designated for non-emergency cases, which reflects the extent of awareness The public, and their keenness to reduce pressure on the number 999 for emergency inquiries, which in turn contributed to the speedy provision of the required service, and the implementation of the security response system.