Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the allocation of motorcycles to monitor roads and squares, internal and external intersections, in markets, and in front of places of worship and mosques, to provide the highest levels of security and traffic safety on the roads, reduce the chances of accidents, provide flow in traffic, and prevent vehicle congestion on the road, And break the bottlenecks on roads that witness dense numbers of vehicles.

The Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al Hamidi, stated that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to enhance the traffic culture of drivers and road users in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and embody the Ministry of Interior’s strategy to make roads safer with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan. .





