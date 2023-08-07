Under the guidance, support and blessing of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police unveiled the new identity of its white and red police patrol fleet, in line with the next stage.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, during his unveiling of the new form of police patrols during a ceremony held at the Manar Commercial Center in the presence of His Excellency Brigadier General Jamal Ahmed Al Tair, Director General of Resources and Support Services and a large number of senior officers, confirmed that the inauguration of police patrols With its new and modern shape and design, it falls within the efforts of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to modernize its fleet of vehicles according to the highest standards in line with its approach in keeping pace with modern police work in global competitiveness indicators within the framework of the great government support aimed at enhancing the police work process in the emirate and upgrading the level of services provided to the public in all areas. websites.

He pointed to the importance of the pivotal role played by the Ras Al Khaimah police patrols in enhancing security and safety in our beloved country and preserving its gains in all fields, adding that the process of selecting the new design for the police patrols was subject to several criteria, foremost of which is the aesthetic design, preserving the colors of the previous main patrols and reflecting the identity of the Emirate. Ras Al Khaimah .

Major General Ali Al-Nuaimi pointed out that the process of changing the new design of the police patrols will be carried out gradually, according to the organizational units and regions, until reaching the change of all patrols to the new modern form.

He explained that the inauguration of the new identity of the security patrols comes in the context of the systematic development policy pursued by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command with the aim of bringing its services to the highest possible level of excellence and leadership in various fields of police and security work, in a way that contributes to achieving the direction of our rational government and the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior.

He added that the new design of the police patrols was taken into account not to prejudice the previous main colors, in order to preserve the general societal mentality of these patrols.

The ceremony included playing police music for the national anthem of the UAE, then showing a video about the process of switching to new patrols before the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police inaugurated these patrols, unveiled them and inspected them, followed by honoring his happiness for social media influencers and collaborators and the Manar Commercial Center that hosted the ceremony.