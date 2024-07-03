The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, has stressed, as part of its ongoing traffic and awareness campaigns, the importance of adhering to traffic laws and road safety standards, and taking precautions and paying attention while driving, to avoid accidents that cause injuries and deaths on the roads and the resulting unfortunate moral and material damage.

The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command launched the Ministry of Interior’s sub-traffic campaign under the slogan (Your Attention is Important), in an effort to raise traffic awareness among drivers and all road users on the need to focus attention while driving and not neglect traffic laws and road signs, adhere to the road lane, enter the road after ensuring that it is clear, and avoid incorrect parking on the roads that obstructs the movement of police vehicles, civil defense, ambulance and rescue teams, and all public service vehicles, while performing their duties, in order to enhance road safety and protect lives and property from the risks of exposure to fatal traffic accidents.

Ras Al Khaimah Traffic Police confirmed that the most important causes of traffic accidents, and the resulting heavy losses in lives and property, are fatigue and drowsiness, driving without a license, failure to estimate the distance on the road, failure to close the vehicle doors tightly, driving in the opposite direction, malfunctions due to cruise control, or tire explosions, in addition to running a red light, sudden deviation and excessive speed, negligence and inattention, failure to adhere to the lane, and being distracted by things other than the road while driving the vehicle, calling on everyone to adhere to traffic rules to achieve traffic safety, protect lives and enhance security.