The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department, Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch, launched a campaign to combat beggary and help those who deserve it, in cooperation with the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, and the community police branches in the comprehensive police stations.
This campaign comes within the awareness initiatives of Ras Al Khaimah Police to spread the culture of security awareness to reduce security behaviors and phenomena by publishing awareness materials through its platforms on social media and various media, in implementation of the Ministry of Interior’s initiatives to reduce the phenomenon of beggary and as a complement to the campaigns launched by Ras Al Khaimah Police to reduce The negative phenomena that increase during the holy month of Ramadan, with the spread of beggars and sellers, taking advantage of the public’s sentiments by offering them a helping hand.
Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al-Awadi, Acting Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al-Khaimah Police, said that the “Fight Beggary and Help Those Who Deserve” campaign aims to enhance community awareness of the dangers of begging, and direct community members to official and reliable channels to donate and do good.
He stressed that the public is an essential partner for the success of the annual campaigns to combat beggary, by refraining from dealing with beggars, and giving their donations to charitable agencies and channels accredited in the country concerned with charitable work, directing the need to report beggars through the official channels of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, or by calling the number (901). ) for emergencies, to control all those who practice beggary, and limit it, in order to preserve the security and stability of society, from the disruption of productivity, the spread of laziness and unemployment, and the lack of zakat reaching those who deserve it because the beggar takes the right of the one who deserves it, and thus confronting fraud and preserving the civilized appearance that befits society.
For his part, Captain Saeed Al-Musafry, Director of the Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch at Ras Al-Khaimah Police, explained that the campaign program extends throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, to raise awareness of not responding to beggars who beg others for the costs of bills, studies, treatment, house rent, and others.
He stressed that charitable societies in the country do not hesitate to provide assistance to the needy and needy, whether at the state level or outside, and the public must cooperate with them by directing beggars to the societies asking for help, while giving their alms to the approved and competent charitable bodies and societies in the country to direct this support to those He actually deserves, from the poor and the needy, thus ensuring enhanced security by preventing the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the guise of begging.
#Ras #Khaimah #Police #launches #Fight #Begging #Deserve #Campaign
Leave a Reply