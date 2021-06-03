The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Community Police Department – Community Awareness Section, in cooperation with its geographical branches in comprehensive police stations across the emirate, launched an awareness campaign under the slogan “Child Protection” in both Arabic and English.

The campaign targeted parents and school students, and was implemented in cooperation and coordination with public and private schools, by employing the system of remote lectures through the “teams” application, in various security and societal fields to reduce wrong behavior.

The Director of the Community Police Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Colonel Dr. Rashid Mohammed Al Salhdi, said, “The department has paid great attention to the category of sons in general and children in particular, given the great care and control they need, and directing and educating them to take the right behavior to protect their mind and body from any negative threats that may affect their lives.” In them and in their health, and then in their society in the future, as a step to build a conscious generation armed with morals and religious principles, and preserving its identity and customs, by focusing on parents who are the first and main guide for them, in order to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior in providing the best services to reach a safe society.

The head of the Community Awareness Department, Lt. Col. Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Zaabi, explained that the campaign included preparing and publishing an awareness brochure in Arabic and English on the Ras Al Khaimah Police social media platforms, and included many tips and recommendations directed to the guardian on how to preserve the health and safety of children from any risks or dangers. Threats that may surround them, in addition to the disembarkation of the competent teams in comprehensive police stations, each according to its area of ​​competence, in the various places where the families are, with a commitment to implement the precautionary measures to combat “Covid-19”, to provide the necessary awareness, as well as informing the child of his rights and duties that must be adhered to, And to stay away from wrong behaviors, to be able to face life, and cooperate with the media in spreading awareness on a large scale.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

