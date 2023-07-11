The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Media and Public Relations Department, in cooperation with the Tourist Police Department and the Maritime Rescue Department, launched an educational awareness campaign for beachgoers and waterfronts in the emirate, to preserve the safety of the lives of individuals, families and all segments of society and protect them from the risk of drowning.

The campaign includes providing a package of educational guidelines to raise awareness among community members and beachgoers in light of the increasing demand for beaches with the onset of the summer season. The awareness campaign urges adherence to safety guidelines when going to beaches, practicing swimming, or various water sports, stressing the need to adhere to swimming in safe and designated places, wear life jackets from drowning, and monitor children while on the beaches.

The awareness campaign for beachgoers in Ras Al Khaimah continues throughout the summer months, and will include all the beaches of the emirate with the aim of reaching the largest possible number of beachgoers and spreading knowledge among them, while emphasizing the need for parents to cooperate by intensifying supervision of children when they go to the beaches, to achieve the campaign’s goals of Protecting lives from the dangers of drowning, and spreading security and safety during the summer season.