The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police launched the “Safe Driving for Bicycle Users” campaign to control unlicensed bicycles, in order to enhance traffic safety on the emirate’s roads and reduce the occurrence of accidents that claim the lives of innocent people.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Ras Al Khaimah, Head of the Traffic Awareness and Culture Team at the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier General Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, said that the campaign will include all areas located within the geographical scope of Ras Al Khaimah and will continue for a month. The side of bicycles that lack security and safety requirements and violate the rules, regulations and traffic laws in force in the country.

Al-Naqbi called on the owners of unregistered and unlicensed bicycles to go to the service centers to check and register them and not to drive them except after obtaining a driver’s license that authorizes them to drive them to contribute to the success of the police’s efforts in preserving the security and safety of the roads and their users and the lives of the riders of these bicycles themselves and to avoid endangering their safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Salem Bourguiba, Head of the Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Campaign Team, indicated that the team will be present on all main and secondary roads of the Emirate and in the interior regions to seize bicycles violating traffic laws and regulations in order to enhance the concept of traffic security on the roads, and stated that this campaign comes as an extension of the campaigns. Which were implemented at earlier times of last year with the aim of enhancing road security and maintaining the safety of its visitors and users, and the public and community members directed that in the event of complaints, suggestions and disturbances in residential neighborhoods, contact the number 050999029