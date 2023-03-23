Ras Al Khaimah Police announced the implementation of an integrated security plan, aimed at enhancing security and safety to achieve a quality of life in community security in the emirate, during the month of Ramadan, by intensifying the security presence of security and traffic patrols in general, on all roads, neighborhoods, chapels and markets of the emirate, and all vital areas. , and land, sea and air ports, to provide the best security services to the public, based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, and in line with its strategic policy, and in implementation of the objectives of the Ministry of Interior, in ensuring the safety of citizens, residents, visitors and road users to enhance the security situation during days of the holy month.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stated that the General Department of Operations has developed a comprehensive insurance plan to reduce negative and uncivilized phenomena, including the phenomenon of beggary and street vendors, and to take the necessary measures regarding them, calling on the public to contact the number 901 to report beggars, indicating that it has launched awareness campaigns and programs, in cooperation between Media and Public Relations Department, and Police Operations Departments.

She added that the Operations Department has completed its preparations to respond to emergency communications and inquiries on the number 999, and to provide the highest security and traffic services, to improve road security and safety, and to please the public at the Traffic and Licensing Services Center, by adjusting the working hours of the center, in proportion to the public’s times during the holy month, when it is Work from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon, and on Friday from nine in the morning until midnight, and working hours in the drivers examination center from Monday to Thursday from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon, and on Friday from eight to 11 in the morning.

She explained that the Information Department will broadcast security awareness programs and campaigns through social media platforms.