The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has completed the procedures and preparations for its security plan to welcome the Eid Al Fitr holiday to enhance the quality of security life, based on the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The Acting Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Dr. Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, confirmed the completion of a comprehensive security plan to welcome Eid, covering and accommodating all roads, neighborhoods and areas of the emirate’s jurisdiction by intensifying the presence of security field teams, each according to their specialty, and security and civil patrols. To maintain the flow of traffic, and to spread security in markets, commercial centers, Eid prayer halls, public parks and gardens, tourist areas, mountains and valleys, and all parts of the emirate.

He pointed out that a number of security scenarios and traffic plans have been developed to accommodate all possible emergency situations and control them, especially in those areas that will witness a density of vehicles and an increase in the number of public, in order to achieve smooth movement, reduce congestion, prevent traffic jams, control road security and spread security. .

The Acting Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police called on community members to adhere to security laws and traffic regulations, reduce speeds, and not be busy answering the phone or writing greeting messages while driving.