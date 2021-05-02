The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police revealed that motorbike accidents on public roads have increased due to the increased demand for “delivery” services since the beginning of the Corona outbreak, pointing out that motorists sometimes carried out negative practices towards cyclists. Putting their lives at risk.

The Director of the Investigation and Commentary Branch at the Department, Captain Abdul Rahman Al Shehhi, said that the pandemic increased the use of motorcycles by the owners of shops, restaurants and cafes in order to market and deliver goods and meet the needs of customers, which led to an increase in motorbike accidents on the roads, as the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah recorded according to Traffic accident statistics show the death of a motorcycle driver during the first quarter of this year. He explained during an awareness report issued by Ras Al Khaimah Police, that the failure of cyclists to abide by the instructions and the speed specified on the roads poses a danger to them.

For his part, the Acting Director of Traffic Awareness and Information Branch, First Lieutenant Hamdan Hassan Al Habsi, indicated that motorcycles have become in line with the requirements of the public and meet their daily needs, especially with the current conditions, which led to an increase in the rate of accidents and violations of motorists resulting from the use of motorcycles, which made The concerned authorities organize and define the standards and specifications required for bicycles.

He explained that some motorcyclists are not bound by the law, as they are interested in quickly delivering the required service.

He added that every person wishing to drive a bicycle should follow the instructions and implement the directions not to overtake wrong, adhere to the correct time at intersections and traffic lights, not drive over the sidewalk and pedestrian crossings, abide by road signs, and wear a helmet to protect from injuries that come within the required security and safety. . He pointed out that the Ministry of Interior had previously warned motorists against endangering the lives of delivery service workers, as the ministry had detected negative practices committed by some drivers against them, such as infringing on their right to the road and a sudden deviation, which puts their lives at risk.





