The city’s comprehensive police station implemented a community initiative that fulfilled the wish of a six-year-old German child to ride in a police car, take pictures inside it, and take a tour in it..

The child accompanied by his father arrived at the center and was received by First Lieutenant Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Customer Happiness Unit, who expressed his wish to ride in the police car and take some pictures inside it..

In line with the directives of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command to carry out practices that would enhance the feeling of security, safety and quality of life, the child’s request was responded to and his wish was fulfilled by providing a comprehensive explanation to the child and his father about the patrol, its equipment and its uses..

He and his father were taken on a field tour by patrol on a number of roads in the emirate before the child was given souvenirs from the Tourist Police Department, noting that the initiative aimed to build bridges of communication with all categories and segments of society and its individuals and to reflect the good institutional reputation of the Ministry of Interior and Ras Al Khaimah Police..