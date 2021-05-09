The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, announced the development of an integrated plan to enhance security and safety for members of the community, and maintain public health during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as 100 patrols will be deployed that will patrol all regions of the emirate, to raise awareness, maintain order and facilitate flow Traffic.

He explained that a number of police officers will be deployed to monitor those who disturb the festive atmosphere with any practices outside the law, in order to create a safe environment for entertainment and enjoy the festive atmosphere, and efforts will be coordinated with a number of competent authorities to do more to enhance Safety and security, calling on parents to watch their children closely, protect them from the consequences of falling into the clutches of crime or addiction, direct them to the right path and monitor them so that they are not easy prey for spoilers.

He added that everyone must maintain security, stability, prevention and public health, in cooperation with the police, adding that the police will not be complacent in controlling reckless violators of the precautionary and preventive measures, wishing that the Eid will be happy for everyone, God willing.

He pointed out that the Central Operations Room and the Unified Call Center of Ras Al Khaimah Police are fully prepared to receive public reports on the number (999), receive all services and respond to public inquiries by calling (901) for non-emergency cases, in the unified call center. He called on everyone to adhere to the precautionary measures and preventive measures announced by the relevant government agencies in the country to limit the spread of the (Covid 19) virus.





