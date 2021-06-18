Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Community Police Department, called on families to monitor their children while they are using the home basins and swimming pools.

The invitation came with the advent of the summer period, which is witnessing a noticeable rise in temperatures, and some people purchase basins and swimming pools of different sizes and shapes for their children of all ages, regardless of whether they are fully familiar with swimming, as well as their compliance with safety requirements.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Mohammed Al Salhdi, Director of the Community Police Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, called on parents to abide by their permanent responsibility towards their children, which is based on following them up well and tightening supervision over them without merely guiding them, while they visit the private swimming pools located inside their homes; So that they are not exposed to drowning accidents in the absence of their presence.

He stressed the need for parents to follow safety and security measures for their children while swimming, given that these pools are often deep. He appealed to families who wish to establish swimming pools in their homes to adhere to security and safety measures; Because many of the drowning incidents of children are caused by the failure of their parents to adhere to them. He stressed the importance of not leaving children alone while swimming in the house, even if they are good at swimming, with the need for the child to wear a protective swimming jacket, and the doors leading to the swimming pools in the house should be closed so that children cannot enter them in case the parents are busy. He pointed out that with the increase in the phenomenon of acquiring home basins during the summer period, the administration launched its annual awareness campaign this month entitled “Child Protection” targeting parents, to emphasize the need for continuous monitoring of their children, and to enhance the child’s right to attention and care, so that he grows in a healthy and safe environment. It supports his abilities and skills, which will benefit him, his family and society.

He pointed out that the campaign included organizing virtual awareness lectures using modern technologies, and 130 parents have benefited from them, in cooperation and coordination with public and private schools at the emirate level, and presented by First Assistant Ahmed Mohammed Al-Sahari.