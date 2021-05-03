The winds accompanied by dust and dust cause a decrease in the level of horizontal visibility on public roads in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the Director General of Central Operations of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Hamidi, said that all drivers, who go on internal and external roads, must be careful and careful about the presence of exciting winds. To dust and dirt throughout the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and the need to pay attention and drive vehicles at speeds that suit the conditions surrounding the roads.

He explained that drivers must leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, and wrongly overtaking is necessary, due to low horizontal visibility, and not stopping on both sides of the road or stopping suddenly to avoid traffic accidents and confuse traffic and traffic.

For its part, the National Center of Meteorology indicated that there is an opportunity to form cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds that cause dust and dirt that sometimes lead to poor horizontal visibility in some areas, and the National Center of Meteorology called on the public to follow weather forecasts with official authorities, and to avoid direct exposure to dust and plankton. Dirt and close doors and windows to prevent dust from entering the buildings, and be careful to follow safety rules when driving.





