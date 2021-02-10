Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

The buildings of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters were covered in red, to celebrate the entry of the Hope Probe / the first Arab probe to explore Mars, the capture orbit around the Red Planet.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, affirmed keenness to participate in pioneering national initiatives that represent the aspirations and aspirations of the UAE, reflect the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership, and embody the dream of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.