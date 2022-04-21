The Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested 50 violators of the laws, as part of the “Fight Begging and Help Those Who Deserve” campaign launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command since the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

Every year, the Ras Al Khaimah Police launches the anti-begging campaign, to enhance community awareness of the dangers of the phenomenon of beggary and maintain community security and stability, in addition to controlling beggars in public places, through the formation of work teams, through the Criminal Investigation Department, and teams are distributed to monitor Disturbing phenomena during the holy month, including monitoring the locations of beggars’ concentrations in the jurisdiction area so that they can be caught immediately.

Ras Al Khaimah Police explained that the campaign “Combat Beggary and Help Those Who Deserves” is one of the successful campaigns that contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and firm measures taken against the arrested beggars, noting that the General Department of Police Operations annually develops an integrated security plan to combat beggary, By intensifying patrols in the places where beggars are expected to be.

She indicated that there are official bodies, bodies and charitable societies that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance or to obtain a “fasting breakfast”, and other needs, noting that beggary threatens the security of society and the life and property of its members, harms the image of the state, distorts its civilized appearance, and is linked to the results of Serious crimes, including the commission of some crimes such as theft and pickpocketing, and the exploitation of children, patients and people of determination in beggary, to achieve illegal gains, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for begging for their need for money, and this matter is illegal, and is punishable by the federal law regarding combating beggary and they are referred to the judiciary.

She called on the public to contribute positively with the security services to curbing the phenomenon of beggary, by moving away completely from distributing alms and zakat in person, and to donate their alms money to charitable organizations and societies so that they would not be a cause of the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the cover of beggary.

It also called for immediate reporting of any beggar who is spotted anywhere on the call center “999” or the landline number 072053474.



