The joint team from the Criminal Investigation Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Commercial Control and Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah succeeded in seizing 650,468 pieces of counterfeit materials of international brands with an estimated market value of 23 million dirhams.

Three Arab nationals were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Mansour, Acting Director General of Police Operations, praised the efforts of the joint task forces, which were crowned with success, by seizing this large quantity of counterfeit goods and materials of trademarks of cosmetics, accessories and others.

He stressed that Ras Al Khaimah Police will always remain the watchful eye on the security of the nation and the safety of its citizens and residents, and the firm hand that strikes anyone who dares to tamper with the security, stability and economy of the nation and threaten the safety of everyone living on its land.

For his part, Colonel Omar Al Oud Al Tunaiji, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department, explained that a letter was received by the department from the Department of Economic Development, stating that there were two warehouses in one of the areas of the emirate, which were being used to store counterfeit goods and materials of international brands, especially cosmetics and accessories.

He added that a joint task force was immediately formed from the Organized Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigations and Investigation Department and the Commercial Control and Protection Department of the Department of Economic Development, where the two mentioned warehouses were subjected to monitoring over several days, during which suspicious loading and storage operations were confirmed. He pointed out that the necessary permits were issued by the Public Prosecution and the warehouse was raided, where 650,000 counterfeit pieces were found, which were confiscated and transferred to the seized warehouses of the Department of Economic Development, while 3 persons of Arab nationality were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the legal procedures followed against them.