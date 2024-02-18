The Air Wing Section of the Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued eight foreigners who were stuck in one of the rugged mountainous areas at an altitude of 3,500 feet. The acting head of the Air Wing Section of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, said that the rescue operation began after the operations room received a report stating that there were eight People of foreign nationality were stranded in one of the rugged mountainous areas in the north of the emirate. A helicopter belonging to the department was immediately sent to the specified location. The stranded people were rescued and evacuated in cooperation with the concerned authorities and they were in good health.

He explained that the eight people were evacuated to a safe and easily accessible area, and pointed out that members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors, must exercise caution when heading to mountainous areas and stay away as much as possible from rugged areas and valley flow areas that pose a threat to their safety, while taking all preventive measures and measures. Which would prevent them from being exposed to any risks.