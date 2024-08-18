The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, reviewed the new Flycatcher 30 drone that the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command recently added to its aircraft crew, to enhance response and support the quality of security life in the emirate.





The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police praised the advantages and capabilities of the Flycatcher 30 drone, which is designed to carry a 40-kilogram payload, which facilitates faster access to transport equipment and provide humanitarian aid in emergency, disaster and various event areas through the “automatic winch” system, as well as a 40-kilogram box for use in several different areas in crises, disasters, major accidents and rescue operations, as well as in mountainous and marine areas in a short record time that enhances the response time. It can also be used to transport necessary first aid, in addition to the possibility of benefiting from it in media coverage by carrying out live filming and direct transmission of events from the event site due to its ability to carry several professional cameras to capture photos and videos directly and from all directions and link the event with the operations room.