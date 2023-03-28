The Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has activated the digital transformation project system in serving requests for the sale of seized vehicles, in cooperation with the Courts Department, the Public Resources Authority, and Emirates Auctions, in order to achieve the strategy of the Ministry of Interior in the digital transformation of services provided to delight the public, and based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Police Ras Al Khaimah, led by Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, which aims to implement and launch initiatives and projects aimed at supporting the process of smart transformation in traffic services, in cooperation with strategic partners from external departments and institutions..

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the digital transformation project in the services of selling seized vehicles at Ras Al Khaimah Police is characterized by shortening the process journey to only 45 days, after it needed no less than three months previously. The project also shortened the channels of the process from seven channels to one channel only, in addition to its constructive role in completing sorting, analysis and direct electronic auditing without human intervention, and transferring sales stages from one party to another after the expiry of the specified period for each party electronically, whereby approval is made from It is accepted by the concerned authorities electronically, which contributes to the complete dispensing of paperwork, and thus supports the transformation of the police work system into an environmentally friendly system, in order to enhance the quality of life..