The “One-Day Court” of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department was able to settle a dispute between foreign investors over the sale price of shares in a company worth 55 million and 100 thousand dirhams. The value of that dispute is the highest before the “One-Day Court” since its establishment by a decision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council.

The Head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Al Khatri, said that this achievement is the result of increasing the powers of the “One-Day Court” by Resolution No. 4 of 2024 issued by His Highness the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Judicial Council, to include the court’s jurisdiction over all civil and commercial lawsuits, regardless of their value. He pointed out that the number of disputes that the “One-Day Court” resolves on the same day of their registration is steadily increasing, reflecting the confidence of clients, which enhances the emirate’s competitiveness and demonstrates the efficiency of its judicial system, reflecting the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to develop and modernize the legislative structure and judicial system.

In total, the “One-Day Court” has completed 8,927 civil and commercial cases since its inception until the end of 2023, becoming the first innovative judicial practice of its kind in the world with its various judicial and legal systems, all of which were decided and ruled on the same day of their registration, without postponement, appeals or objections to the issued ruling.

Al Khatri stated that the degree of happiness of plaintiffs, defendants and lawyers in the “One-Day Court” has reached a high percentage, noting that the court has witnessed several developments in its working mechanism since its establishment, including allocating a special building to receive clients, in addition to holding court sessions “remotely” to facilitate litigants, then increasing its jurisdiction by Resolution No. 4 of 2024 to include all civil and commercial lawsuits regardless of their value.

Al Khatri believes that the “One-Day Court” had a significant impact on Ras Al Khaimah Courts obtaining first place as the fastest court in the world in enforcing commercial contracts in 2019.

. 8927 civil and commercial cases were resolved by the “One Day Court” in Ras Al Khaimah since its establishment until the end of last year.