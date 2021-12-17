The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department has set four health requirements for mobile restaurant vehicles related to food safety, and undertakes regular inspections of mobile restaurants, to ensure food safety, noting that the consumer, as a food eater, must be aware of the health requirements.

The procedures, which “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of, stipulated that, first, mobile vehicle operators must keep them clean and tidy, so that the consumer makes sure that the vehicle is visible and clean, and makes sure that equipment, utensils and cutting boards are clean, and the preparation area is free from flies, ants and insects, in addition to To ensure that food preparers adhere to wearing gloves and masks, and that the uniform is clean.

She added that the consumer must ensure that there is a laundry for washing dishes in the mobile vehicle, and that there is a permit or license to operate the vehicle, noting that the second condition stipulates that mobile restaurant operators must completely separate between raw and ready-to-eat foods, and the consumer must ensure that cutting fruits and vegetables On a cutting board separate from raw meat, chicken or seafood to avoid cross-contamination, and make sure meat juices don’t drip onto ready-to-eat foods.

She pointed out that the third condition requires operators to control the temperature of hot foods, because the temperature at 55 degrees Celsius kills harmful bacteria, and therefore it must be ensured that hot cooked foods, such as (Biryani and curry) are kept in thermal incubators at a temperature of not less than 50 degrees Celsius, and the consumer should check the signs that indicate good food cooking, such as the change in the color of meat to brown and other signs.

She stated that the fourth condition is to keep cold foods in the refrigerator, and to avoid re-cooling leftover foods that have been left at room temperature for more than four hours.



