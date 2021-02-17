Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences organized a graduation ceremony for the tenth batch of its students amid precautionary and preventive measures.

During the ceremony, Muhammad Hassan Omran Al Shamsi, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, handed over certificates to graduates from various colleges of the university.

The group of graduates included 89 students with a Bachelor of General Medicine and Surgery, 84 with a Bachelor’s in Dentistry, 52 a Bachelor of Pharmacy, 5 a Master of Clinical Pharmacy, one student in a Master of Pharmaceuticals, 19 a Bachelor of Nursing Sciences and 83 a bridging program for registered nurses with a diploma. Nursing, and 14 Masters of Nursing.