Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

Ras Al Khaimah announced its readiness for the “Wawan” championship for bodybuilding, which will be hosted by the emirate on April 9 and 10, which is the most expensive and largest bodybuilding championship organized under the supervision of the Federation of Body Building and Fitness in the emirate in terms of its prizes, with the support and sponsorship of the chain of stores “Wawan Protein” For nutritional supplements.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Head of the Economic Department in Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the participants, stressing his happiness for hosting this big tournament in Ras Al Khaimah with its prizes and the quality of the international players participating in it, especially as it coincides with the selection of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah as the capital of Gulf tourism for the years 2020 and 2021, and we look forward to achieving this tournament. The highest degrees of success and gains, given that the aim is to enhance the qualitative shift that the Emirati sport is witnessing in the sport of bodybuilding and physics, in particular, and we thank Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Federation of Body Building and Physical Fitness. He added: “Everyone realizes that Ras Al Khaimah has always been and continues to be the scene of various strong sports tournaments, and it enjoys the support, care and attention of all service institutions, and the participants in the tournament will find opportunities for success, while applying the highest degrees of precautionary measures against the Coronavirus.