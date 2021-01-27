The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah lost, today, the former director of the Ras Al Khaimah Educational Zone, Muhammad Ali Boleela, after spending 20 years of his life in the service of the educational process, where he was famous for his love for the educational and educational milieu and for charitable work in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

A member of the National Council and former director of Ras Al Khaimah Education Zone, Sumaya Hareb Al Suwaidi, mourned Muhammad Boleilah, and said that the deceased provided great services and great efforts to education, as he was a capable educational humane of the first order and was known for his wisdom, medicine and love for good, and had many charitable and humanitarian contributions The compassionate father of all teachers, teachers and students.

Abu Layla worked in the Ministry of Housing previously, as a secretary to the Undersecretary of the Ministry, and obtained a three-year study leave, where he attended the Faculty of Arts, Department of Sociology at Ain Shams University in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and graduated from it, 1977, and two years later he obtained a higher diploma to return to the Ministry of Housing And from there to work in the Ministry of Education, to be appointed as Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Educational Zone in July 1980, for a period of 20 years until he was referred to retirement in May 2000, where he was honored by Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, may God have mercy on him, in appreciation of him, and named him responsible for the office His Highness in Khuzam Palace in Ras Al Khaimah.





