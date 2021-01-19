Ras Al Khaimah has achieved a remarkable architectural achievement that will be a distinct addition to its growing portfolio of leading tourist attractions, represented by the inauguration of the longest suspension bridge connecting two buildings in the new Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island on Al Marjan Island.

Movenpick Resort Marjan Island is a pioneering project in the hospitality sector that is implemented by RAK AMI Hotel, which specializes in developing and managing hotels, and enjoys a vital location on Marjan Island, the leading lifestyle and entertainment destination developed by Marjan, the main developer of freehold projects. In the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of “RAK IMI Hotel”, Eng. Abdullah Rashid Al-Abdouli, said: We were keen on designing the suspension bridge to be an architectural icon by all standards that provides another dimension of distinction in the “Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island”, and it will not be just an aesthetic addition to this pioneering project. Rather, it will represent an inspiring architectural marvel that captures the hearts of visitors to “Al Marjan Island”.

The suspension bridge is one of the prominent urban features in the “Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island”, which is valued at 543 million dirhams.

The length of the bridge is 36 meters and it hosts 8 hotel rooms, which are expected to attract the interest of visitors on a large scale .. 4 main pillars carry the bridge, each weighing 55 tons .. Each pillar is 4 meters long, and it was installed at a height of 44.2 meters.

With intermediate transverse supports and a composite ground, the bridge structure was assembled on the ground floor from two pieces each containing two pillars, after which the bridge was lifted from its place using a crawler crane capable of lifting a weight of up to 650 tons.

The bridge was manufactured using a steel structure weighing 310 tons .. The bridge project – the design process to install it between the two towers – was completed within about 65 days, with the efforts of a team of more than 55 workers who are specialists and experienced in establishing such projects.

This bridge will not be just a means linking the two hotel towers, but will provide viewing points overlooking the picturesque horizon of Al Marjan Island and its captivating natural surroundings, so that the guests of its rooms can enjoy these wonderful scenes, as the Movenpick Bridge is expected to become a tourist landmark and a unique engineering marvel that adds a new economic value to Marjan Island In particular, and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in general.

The construction and construction works of the “Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island” will be completed according to the schedule set in September of this year .. The resort is in the middle of a group of lush gardens and has its own sandy beach .. It also has 418 rooms, all of which enjoy stunning sea views .. Guests can choose Amongst the 28 spacious family rooms, suites or beach chalets with swimming pools and private gardens.

The suspension bridge installation operations have been completed successfully, taking into account safety frameworks and road closures to ensure the safety of the public and staff and the smooth flow of traffic during the bridge lifting process, taking into account the preventive measures and precautionary measures in relation to COVID-19 during all construction operations.

Al Marjan Island currently includes more than 1,600 five-star hotel rooms and more than 2,000 residential units .. It is planned to develop 2,400 hotel, residential and mixed-use units by 2025, many of which are currently under design review or within various stages of completion.





