Ras Al Khaimah Hospital revealed that it provided ready-made Iftar meals to about 1,300 drivers in Ras Al Khaimah in one day, reflecting the spirit of giving in the holy month of Ramadan. Meals were distributed at the hospital, where about 800 RTA taxi drivers and 500 drivers queued to get the meal.

The initiative came in appreciation of the tireless efforts made by drivers, who often break their fast while performing their work to ensure the continued comfort of the community.





Commenting on this topic, Dr. Reda Siddiqi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, said: “We have had to stop this annual commitment to drivers in Ras Al Khaimah in the past two years due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 crisis. Today, we are happy and proud to resume this work and to show our appreciation once again to the drivers who They work tirelessly, sometimes around the clock, to provide us with easy transportation services. This year we also invited Talabat drivers for Iftar meals in recognition of their services during the global health crisis during which they worked 24/7 to deliver our orders while we stayed safe in our homes.” .





He added, “Often we lose sight of the importance of turnkey services, and the holy month of Ramadan is a great opportunity to remind ourselves that we are surrounded by so many blessings. Many drivers live far from their families, and it is our duty to show kindness to them and make their lives as easy as they do with us. “.





Ras Al Khaimah Hospital has been providing services to the residents of the Emirates for more than ten years through well-thought-out, educational and informative programs, and has always been a pioneer in communicating with the community to carry out effective initiatives and spread happiness.



