Mariam Bukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

Yesterday, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah witnessed a rapid movement and intense congestion in places of entertainment and shopping, specifically in gardens, public parks and commercial centers, which constitute a vital outlet for families and individuals to resort to, in search of recreation and enjoyment of holidays and holidays. The Saqr Park, Ras Al Khaimah Zoo, Khuzam Park, and the viewing platform garden in Jebel Jais witnessed a great turnout from the public, residents, and families that exceeded hundreds of families. The Saqr Park is one of the most distinguished and famous parks in the emirate. The General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah attaches great importance to the aesthetic appearance of Saqr Garden, as it is keen on a distinctive arrangement of trees, ornamental plants and roses, which gives the place beauty and splendor, and the department is keen to activate the role of gardens as important recreational facilities.

The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah periodically implements updates and periodic maintenance of tourist destinations visited by residents and tourists, especially during Eid holidays and national occasions, while taking precautionary measures and measures and periodic awareness work for workers, and ensuring the safety and cleanliness of the place, so that visitors to the park can enjoy the mild weather in an atmosphere Safe healthy.

Yesterday, the Cultural Center in Ras Al Khaimah witnessed a great turnout by children and the public to watch and attend the game play directed by Saleh Muhammad and written by Adnan Al Balushi, which will last for three days, starting from yesterday.

Since the first day, Jebel Jais witnessed a great turnout from the public and visitors from inside and outside the emirate, especially with the low temperatures that reached 16 degrees Celsius yesterday, according to the National Center of Meteorology.