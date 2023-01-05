The Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al Khaimah issued a circular regarding the removal of damas and neem trees (Shreesh) from five valleys, as a result of their negative impact on local honey production, and according to the circular, which «Emirates Today» obtained a copy of, the authority called on farmers in the areas near the valleys of Quda’ah Sheha, Haqil, Al-Sayyat and Al-Bih, to remove the damas and neem trees (Al-Shreesh) within a week, and the deadline expires next Tuesday, in order to avoid legal accountability. In the circular, the authority stated that it is ready to provide alternatives to dam and samar trees, pointing out that farmers can request alternative trees through the smart application and plant them instead of damask and neem trees.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated, in a study on the impact of damas trees on the environment and agricultural plants, that it is a fast-growing evergreen tree, unmatched by a plant in its speed of growth. Salinity and coldness are relative, and they are grown in all types of soil. She explained that Damas is able to resist soil salinity, withstand harsh weather conditions, and resist drought. Straight, probably up to 21 meters in length, with a diameter of 15 centimeters.

She added that due to the damages of damas trees to the environment and their impact on other local plants, it is necessary to focus on cultivating local alternatives, such as al-Ghaf, al-Samar, Sidr and al-Qarm.

Damas nectar

Damas and neem trees cause harm to beekeepers and farmers, as a result of their rapid spread, as bees suck the nectar of the damas flower and mix it with the nectar of the rest of the local flowers, which negatively affects the quality of honey production, which leads to their inability to sell honey at reasonable prices, due to its low quality. In addition to moving between homes, and causing damage to water networks, as a result of the extension and spread of its roots in the depths, it also grows rapidly, and its roots are long and deep, extending into the ground in length and breadth, and works to absorb water in the soil, which leads to damage to farms As a result of the fact that it increases the salinity of the soil, by absorbing large amounts of water in the ground, as it consumes large quantities of groundwater.