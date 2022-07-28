The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Local Emergency and Crisis Management Team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, confirmed the activation of plans to deal with torrential rains, bad weather and weather fluctuations, and the deployment of field teams to provide the required support and assistance to road users and areas near valleys and mountains.

He stressed the distribution of 77 patrols on various internal and external roads in the emirate, the closure of valleys that witness a large flow of water, and the deployment of teams of cars to withdraw water from the rainy streets to facilitate the movement of vehicles, and help the shops that were damaged by the entry of water into them, in addition to providing support to more Of the 200 people who were confined to the high mountains and valleys, and to ensure that their vehicles crossed to safe areas away from the flow of valleys.

He confirmed the transfer of stranded people in dangerous areas by the air wing of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, where more than 14 people were transferred to safe places, with an emphasis on ensuring that logistical support is provided to them in terms of food and all necessary medical and other needs.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, head of the local emergency and crisis management team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, said that the rescue teams began their tasks of providing assistance to members of the public stranded near valleys, and providing evacuation services for some people from their homes that were damaged by heavy rains and valleys that flooded their homes. And that efforts are continuing and continuing to communicate with the rest of the reports submitted by the people to the operations room in Ras Al Khaimah Police who were affected by the valleys in all regions of the emirate.

He praised the great efforts made by the Ras Al Khaimah Police field teams and the local crisis team, which dealt with reports and cases with high professionalism, after moving to the sites of events, providing a helping hand and assistance to all those in need of citizens, residents and tourists, and reassuring them.

Since the start of the weather and rain, the operations room has received more than 1,883 calls, between a request for assistance or an inquiry about the weather condition, and assistance was provided to those in need whose vehicles were stopped due to the rainwater that flooded most of the streets of the emirate, and advice and instructions were provided to road users via The official social media channels of the leadership, and to inform the community members of the developments in the weather and how to deal with it, and to take precaution and caution and not approach the areas of flowing valleys and dams in order to preserve their public safety.

1883

A call received by the operating room since the start of the weather and rain.



