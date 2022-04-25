The Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the activation of a violation of not leaving enough distance between vehicles electronically via radar control devices, starting from the first of next May, to reduce the inconvenience of vehicles on the road and reduce traffic accidents.

She explained that the violation of not leaving enough distance behind the front vehicles is up to 400 dirhams and four points, calling on all drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic regulations to leave a sufficient safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicles in front of them.



