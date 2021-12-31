The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, as part of its campaign against gold and jewelry facilities and accessories stores in the emirate, has confiscated 1,048 pieces of counterfeit jewelry and accessories of an international brand.

The estimated value of the seized goods amounted to 1,380,020 dirhams, while the estimated value of the original goods amounted to more than one billion seven hundred thousand dirhams, according to the company’s legal agent.

This campaign comes as part of Ras Al Khaimah’s economic efforts to limit the infringement of trademarks and intellectual property rights, and a commitment to implement the relevant applicable laws. Faisal Alioun, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department in the department, indicated that the aforementioned campaign was based on a complaint submitted by the legal agent of one of the international brands against some gold and accessories stores for imitating the company’s products, placing its trademark and deceiving consumers, where a team from the Control Department And commercial protection by organizing the campaign in the presence of the company’s legal agent and seizing counterfeit goods. Alioun added that the process of combating commercial fraud in counterfeit materials, goods, services, products and the accompanying goods bearing false logos for major brands falls within the strategic objectives of Ras Al Khaimah’s economy aimed at enhancing the commercial environment in the emirate, thus raising the confidence of businessmen and investors, and enhancing the competitiveness of doing business in the emirate .