The Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department at the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, Faisal Abdullah Al-Olayoun, confirmed that street vendors who do not comply with the laws have been referred to the Public Prosecution.

He said that the department issued 40 final warnings to roaming vehicles in Ras Al Khaimah, to end their unlicensed activity. He explained that if the violation is repeated after the final warning, the car will be withdrawn and the violator will be fined 5,000 dirhams, and in the second time the fine will be doubled to 10,000 dirhams with the car being towed. If the violation is repeated for the third time, the violator will be referred to the Public Prosecution. He emphasized the distribution of warnings in both Arabic and Urdu, “because some nationalities of street vendors speak the Urdu language,” adding that “we monitored the commitment of 80% of the street vendors after issuing warnings, while measures were taken against non-compliance by fining them 5,000 dirhams and withdrawing vehicles to seizure.”

He added that the action taken by the department is considered a first stage, pointing out that there are health and economic requirements for opening commercial establishments for the sale and distribution of vegetables and fruits, and that random selling is not allowed.

He also stressed the danger of parking vehicles on the side of the road.

For his part, the assistant general manager of the department, Muhammad al-Mahmoud, said that the department discovered that the vehicles that are sold on the roadsides do not own farms.

He said that the percentage of shop owners’ revenues increased greatly, after measures were taken against street vendors with their vehicles, to the point that one of them sent a letter of thanks to the administration.

