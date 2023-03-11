The Director General of the Department of Economic Development, Dr. Abd al-Rahman al-Shayeb al-Naqbi, said that the work teams of the department will follow up on a game in its markets that contains a bottle of milk and a pacifier (pacifier) ​​for children, to withdraw it, after it caused the death of two children from suffocation, in two separate accidents, according to what the network reported. NBC »news, confirming that the work teams will be provided with pictures of the game, to follow up on the places of its sale, and to take the necessary measures to preserve the safety of children.

And «Emirates Today» monitored Gulf commercial sites selling the game called “Hope Scotch Rabbit” from “Calico Critters”, which is a game consisting of two twin rabbits, a bottle of milk and a pacifier, sold at a value of approximately 155 dirhams, but its affiliates in the country This sample of the dangerous game is not offered for sale through its website. Rather, it sells other types of toys belonging to the same producing company, which do not contain the pacifier, which is the main cause of the two children’s suffocation and death (as a result of swallowing it).

She explained that the first death occurred in Japan in 2015 with a nine-month-old baby, and the second in New Mexico, in 2018 with a two-year-old baby.

And the US Consumer Product Safety Commission decided to withdraw more than 3.2 million children’s toys from Calico Critters products from the market, after the death of the two children, according to NBC.

The recall includes groups that contain a bottle of milk and a pacifier, because they may lead to suffocation among children, which poses a threat to their lives, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.