The Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah has exempted members of the Young Promiser Program from licensing fees.

Under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, the Department hosted the members of the third edition of the Young Promising Program, which is one of the most prominent successful initiatives launched by the Department three years ago. It aims to build a promising generation of talented entrepreneurs capable of entering the business world, by providing them with the basic skills required in entrepreneurship, preparing a feasibility study for a commercial project, marketing and promotion, selling and customer care.

This meeting comes within the framework of the support provided to the members of the Young Promising Program, who were granted the right to own a license exempt from fees for a period of 3 years. To achieve this, the department began providing business consultations to a group of promising individuals to ensure that their commercial activities are appropriately defined and the process of issuing the license begins, and then working to develop these licenses by supporting them with partnerships, platforms and contracts that contribute to the success and sustainability of the project.

The first phase included granting licenses to seven promising male and female students in various commercial activities.

The meeting was attended by 15 members of the program, a number of commercial establishments cooperating in training and qualifying program members, and a number of media professionals and social media pioneers.

The promising students’ experiences were presented at various theoretical and practical stages, up to the stage of displaying their products in an exhibition organized for them at the “Manar Mall” shopping center, which gave them the opportunity to sell their products and deal directly with customers.

The meeting included a presentation by each participating team of the skills they acquired from this experience, such as practical, technical and marketing skills that will support them in their future businesses.

Aisha Obaid Al-Ayan, Director of Business Development at the Department, praised the cooperation of commercial establishments with promising students to teach them the basics of a successful business project. She added that the summer program seeks to support talented students to practice business and work on developing it to build a promising generation capable of entering the world of business and providing the best products and services.