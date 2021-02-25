The Criminal Court in Ras al-Khaimah ruled the imprisonment of three defendants publicly for each one of them, and ordered the deportation of the second and third accused from the state, and the confiscation of the seizures that were in their possession, after they were accused of possessing and consuming narcotic substances, against the background of the seizure of the Coast Guard “shemagh” floating on the surface of the Sea of ​​Galilee north The emirate of Ras Al Khaimah contains a quantity of drugs belonging to the accused.

According to the Public Prosecution indictment, the first accused consumed opium and six psychotropic substances, except in the cases authorized by law. He also possessed heroin and psychotropic substances with the intention of using drugs, and drove his vehicle under the influence of narcotic substances, and that the second and third defendants obtained heroin. And mentally influencing with the intention of abuse, and I ordered to refer them to the court.

In detail, one of the coast guard men said, in the case papers, that he had spotted a marine target with a radar point, which was an unknown boat, so a marine patrol was sent, as the target was approaching the coast, and upon seeing the target to the competent authorities, he changed his direction, and threw In the sea, it turned out to be a gray-colored shemagh with a bag inside. The boat was seized, and it was found that there were two people on board. The navel was found and delivered to the Drug Enforcement Administration, where seven packages of narcotic substances were found inside.

An officer in the Drug Enforcement Administration indicated that the second and third accused confessed that they were intending to put the quantity of drugs in a bag for the first accused in one of the areas on the mainland, where permission was immediately issued by the Public Prosecution, and the drugs were transported to the agreed location, and the first accused came to the place Then, he got out of his car, took the bag, and tried to open it, but he left it as soon as the police saw him.

He added that the first accused was raided, seized and his phone searched, as he admitted to coming to the site under the directions of a person outside the country, to receive drugs, in exchange for obtaining part of them, and handing them over to another person in another emirate.

He continued: After a self-search of the accused, it was found that he was carrying two rolls of heroin in his phone cover, and psychotropic substances were found in his pocket and a syringe, and five injections were found in his vehicle used for drug abuse.

The lawyer of the first accused, Hanan Al-Bayadh, indicated that her client had no role in the incident, and that the name on the Public Prosecution’s permission differs from his name, and that he consumes psychotropic substances for the purpose of treatment by prescription, and that the materials seized in his possession were dispensed upon the approval of his treating doctor. And demanded his innocence of what was attributed to him, and in reserve, to place him in a center for drug addiction treatment, according to the procedures followed.

According to the reasons for the verdict, it has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the first accused drove a vehicle under the influence of drugs, based on his confessions, and the statements of the investigation officer, as evidenced by sufficient evidence, the second and third defendants deliberately possessed narcotic substances with the intention of drug use, and it was This was confirmed by the statements of one of the anti-drug officers, and from the confessions of the defendants in the record of collecting evidence and investigations in the Public Prosecution, and accordingly, the wisdom in the presence of the first defendant shall be sentenced to two years imprisonment for the first and second charges, and one month imprisonment for the third charge, and for the second and third accused to be imprisoned for two years each. And obliging them to pay fees and confiscating the seized items, and ordered their deportation from the state.





