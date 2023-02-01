Yesterday, Ras Al Khaimah Courts began receiving applications for civil marriage electronically for non-Muslim citizens, residents and visitors, pursuant to Federal Decree Law No. (41) of 2022 regarding civil personal status.

The head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatri, said that the new law is a developmental step and has positive results and effects to regulate marriage procedures and facilitate them for non-Muslims in accordance with international standards, which achieves the country’s leadership as a distinguished tourist destination and an emphasis on permanent work to develop its legislative system and promote a culture of tolerance between The various spectrums of society in the country, and it has dimensions in contributing significantly to achieving societal and family cohesion and placing the family within a legal and official framework. ) at least one Gregorian year, and the age is proven by any official document issued by the country to which each of them belongs by his nationality, secondly: the marriage should not be between brothers, children, grandchildren, uncles, or maternal uncles, and third: that both spouses expressly express their approval before the documentation judge On marriage and the absence of anything legally precluding his consent from being relied upon, and fourth: the spouses’ signature on the disclosure form.

He added that the ceremony for conducting the marriage contract will be in attendance at the department’s headquarters in front of the competent judge, with the need to bring the passport of both spouses and the Emirates identity card, if any.

He pointed out that the method of applying for the “civil marriage” application service will be electronically through the website of the government of Ras Al Khaimah through flexible and easy steps to facilitate the customers, by filling out the data and the electronic application form prepared for the service and signing it, attaching the required documents, and then checking the application. It is approved by the concerned department, after which the applicant is contacted and a date is set to complete the “civil marriage” ceremony, in return for paying a fee of 200 dirhams for issuing the marriage document.

Al-Khateri stated that a phone number and an e-mail have been allocated for the civil marriage service to receive inquiries and everything related to this service, and communication will be on the number 0566037555, and the e-mail [email protected]