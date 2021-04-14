The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department launched the digital signature service within its judicial technical systems, by signing the first judicial request using the digital signature for the digital identity. Years so that judges are allowed to make judicial decisions without the need to link with technical tools and using the protection and identification technologies provided by the digital signature system.

The head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al-Khatri, stated that the launch of the new service for digital signature by members of the judiciary on issued decisions comes in line with the state’s directions in digital transformation of all services, and within the strategy of the Courts Department in remote litigation, and “courts without paper.” .

He explained that this application is the result of joint cooperation with the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Digital Government, and the Electronic Government Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, pointing out that this achievement comes within the system of digital transformation projects that the Courts Department seeks to accomplish and to harness modern technologies in developing judicial work.

He added that the purpose of adopting the digital signature through the application of the digital identity is to ensure that these transactions are carried out easily and easily, and to achieve the desired goals of modern technologies, by providing services in innovative and fast ways.





