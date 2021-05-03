The Ras Al Khaimah Courts announced that it had registered zero remaining criminal cases from last year, following the ruling in all cases that were circulating with them by 100%, amounting to three thousand and 302 criminal cases, of which 35 were postponed cases that were fully completed during the first quarter of this year. Ongoing, at 100%, before the three primary levels of litigation, appeal and cassation.

The head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatiri, affirmed that the Ras Al Khaimah courts are free of all criminal cases and zero cases were registered last year, which confirms the success of the initiatives sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council To develop the judicial system in the emirate, and the efforts of members of the judiciary to achieve the right, achieve prompt justice, speedy adjudication of cases, and accuracy in issuing judgments, which contributes to raising the indicators of happiness of dealers and litigants.

He added that the number of cases that were circulating before the courts of Ras Al Khaimah, in their three levels of primary, appeal and cassation, during the past year amounted to eight thousand 280 civil and penal cases, including 4,978 civil cases, and three thousand and 302 criminal cases.

He explained that the number of adjudicated cases out of the total cases circulated since the beginning of last year until the first quarter of this year amounted to eight thousand and 275 cases, including four thousand and 973 civil cases, and three 302 criminal cases, with a separation rate of 99.93%, bringing the number of cases The remaining five civil cases from last year have not yet been resolved.

He pointed out that the criminal cases that were considered by the courts during the past year amounted to three thousand and 302 cases, of which two thousand and 454 cases were in the court of first instance, 691 in the court of appeal, and 157 cases were in the court of cassation, while the number of postponed cases reached last year and were decided during This year, there are 35 cases, with 100% dismissal, of which 31 are primary cases, three are in appeal, and one case is in discrimination.

He explained that with regard to civil cases, the number of cases reviewed by the courts reached four thousand and 978 cases last year, as the court of first instance considered three thousand and 900 cases, while the appeals court considered 893 cases, while the court of cassation considered 185 cases, and the number continued. The forwarded cases for the current year are 61 cases, including 58 cases in the Court of First Instance, 2 cases in the Court of Appeal, and one in the Court of Cassation, indicating that there are only 5 cases remaining in the Court of First Instance, which have not been decided and work is underway to decide on them. The resolved cases are 4,973 cases, thus the rate of adjudication in civil cases is 99.89% of the total number.





