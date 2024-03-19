The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department published 17,39 judicial rulings through its website within the “Publishing Judicial Judgments” service, since the launch of the service in 2019 until the end of last year, as part of its commitment to applying the principle of transparency in judicial work.

The head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Counselor Ahmed Mohammed Al Khatri, said that the published rulings were distributed according to the degrees of litigation into 14,569 rulings from the Court of First Instance, 2,189 rulings from the Court of Appeal, and 281 rulings from the Court of Cassation, indicating that those rulings included civil cases with a number of 4,143 rulings. Commercial cases, with 7,612 rulings, and labor cases, with 5,284 rulings.

He added that the service of “publishing judicial rulings” via the website comes from the department’s keenness to enhance the values ​​of justice, transparency, and integrity of the judiciary, achieve confidence in the judicial system, and contribute to spreading legal and cognitive awareness among all segments of society.

Al Khatri pointed out that the service is available free of charge to all segments of society to view published and newly issued judicial rulings by Ras Al Khaimah courts for all levels of primary, appeal and cassation litigation in the civil, commercial and labor judicial circuits. Cases are viewed through an accurate and flexible search mechanism to access the service by visiting Ras Al Khaimah government portal or the department’s website, explaining that the search method is done by selecting the list of published rulings and entering the degree of judiciary, type of case, and year of the case. You can also enter the case number to view the details of the ruling for the case you want to inquire about.

He stated that publishing the rulings aims to serve researchers, jurists, lawyers, academics, and university students in legal specializations to benefit from and view the rulings, as the service provides access to the merits of the ruling and its operative part, in addition to the litigation time from the date of registration to the date of the ruling.

He stated that the service is available in digital form as part of a group of digital services provided by the department to customers and as part of its efforts to provide judicial services that are fast and easy to access at any time and from anywhere.