The head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatiri, said that no person will be allowed to practice the profession of “fiancées” or “marriage mediators” in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, whether through social media or other means, except through a person licensed by Competent authorities, according to the decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council, regarding the regulation of the profession of marriage mediators in the emirate.

He explained, to “Emirates Today”, that practicing this activity in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah illegally after the issuance of the decision is subject to legal accountability, pointing out that most of the activities that were related to marriage mediators in the past were unlicensed, and the licensed ones did not observe the stipulated controls. On her in the decision that came to preserve the rights of brokers and individuals.

Al-Khatiri pointed out that once the decision is issued, any marriage or speech mediator should stop practicing this activity, and start the procedures for obtaining a license from the competent authorities and legalizing his status legally, and if he continues to practice mediation without a license, he must bear the legal consequences for that.

He emphasized that the implementation of the decision immediately after its issuance will not give an excuse to anyone to practice mediation in marriage illegally, as the courts of Ras Al Khaimah will grant a “marriage mediator” a license to practice the profession similar to those authorized, provided that he has obtained a commercial license to practice this activity from the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah. The tent.

Al-Khatiri stated that in the past the information of those wishing to marry, whether from the girl or the man, was published through social media through the pages of marriage intermediaries, openly without taking into account the information of individuals, but with the legalization of the profession, the marriage mediator must display the information to those wishing to marry Just as much information as required of it.

He added that the confidentiality of this information must be preserved and not presented except to the persons concerned with the marriage request, as publishing it through social media to the public undermines the value of the person wishing to marry through this intermediary, and that the marriage broker must present the information in a logical and professional manner that preserves the value Destiny willing to marry.

He pointed out that the aim of the decision to regulate the profession of “marriage intermediaries” was to promote it from the institutional and social side, especially after some people were defrauded by unlicensed marriage brokers and by people who assumed fake names for the purpose of misleading.

He explained that with the issue being legalized and placed in its legal framework, the “marriage broker” becomes known and legally licensed by the concerned authorities, and in the event that any violation occurs between the marriage brokers and the persons wishing to marry, the concerned authorities will intervene legally, as it is an office licensed by the concerned authorities in the emirate. , Stressing that the marriage broker cannot work randomly, without supervision or follow-up, because building families must be based on a legal basis.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

