Today, the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department announced the start of receiving applications for civil marriage, pursuant to Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 regarding civil personal status.

The head of Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Counselor Ahmed Mohammed Al Khatri, stressed the importance of the new law, which is a developmental step and has positive results and effects to regulate marriage procedures and facilitate them for non-Muslims in accordance with international standards, which achieves the country’s leadership as a distinguished tourist destination and stresses the permanent work to develop its legislative system and promote a culture of tolerance among the various segments of society. In the state, it also has dimensions in contributing significantly to achieving community and family cohesion and placing the family within a clear legal and official framework.

Counselor Al-Khatri added that the ceremony for conducting the marriage contract will be in attendance at the department’s headquarters in front of the competent judge, with the need to bring the private passport of both spouses and the Emirates identity card, if any, pointing out that the method of applying for the “civil marriage” application service will be electronically through the website of the government of Ras Al-Khaimah. By setting flexible and easy steps to facilitate the customers, in which the data and the electronic application form prepared for the service will be filled in and signed, and the required documents will be attached, and then the application will be checked by the relevant department and approved. After approval, the applicant will pay a fee of 200 dirhams for issuing the marriage certificate, indicating that the service includes non-Muslim citizens, residents and visitors.

Counselor Al-Khatri explained that a phone number and an e-mail have been allocated for the civil marriage service to receive inquiries and everything related to this service. Communication will be on the number 0566037555 and the e-mail [email protected]