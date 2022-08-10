The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department announced the adjudication of 98% of civil and criminal cases in the three degrees of litigation during the first half of the current year 2022, as the courts considered 5,857 civil and criminal cases, according to the report.

Semi-annual issued by the Judicial Inspection Department.

The head of the Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khateri, explained that the speedy adjudication of cases, the efficiency of judicial work in the emirate, and the ease of procedures, contributed greatly to the speedy completion and resolution of cases without prejudice to the rights of litigants and raising the levels of happiness and quality of life of residents in Ras Al Khaimah.

Al Khatri indicated that the number of pending cases in the first half of this year amounted to 5,857 civil and criminal cases, including 3,343 civil cases and 2,514 criminal cases. And 2,465 criminal cases, with a settlement rate of 97.74% in civil cases, and 98% in criminal cases.

He explained that the Court of First Instance considered 4,835 cases, and decided in 4,727 cases, with a separation rate of 98%, and the Court of Appeal considered 812 civil and criminal cases, and ruled in 799 of them, with a separation rate of 99%.

Discrimination is 201 civil and criminal cases, and 197 of them have been settled, at a rate of 94%. He pointed out that the number of commercial cases examined reached 1,203 cases, of which 1158 were resolved, with a settlement rate of 97%. As for civil cases, 558 cases were heard and 542 of them were decided at a rate of Class 97.48%.

He stated that 647 labor cases were considered, and 646 of them were decided, with a dismissal rate of 99.84%. Adjudication in 53 of them, at a rate of 98.14%, and with regard to implementation cases, all pending cases have been adjudicated by 100%.