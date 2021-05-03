The Ras Al Khaimah Courts announced that they registered zero penal cases remaining from last year, and adjudicated 100% of all cases, of which there are 3302 penal cases, of which 35 are postponed cases that were fully completed during the first quarter of this year, 100%, in front of the degrees of litigation. The three primary, appeal and cassation.

The head of the Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department, Counselor Ahmed Muhammad Al Khatiri, confirmed that the Ras Al Khaimah courts are free of all criminal cases and zero cases were registered last year, which confirms the success of the initiatives sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Judicial Council To develop the judicial system in the emirate, and the efforts of members of the judiciary in realizing the right, achieving prompt justice, speedy adjudication of cases, and accuracy in issuing judgments, which contribute to raising the indicators of happiness of dealers and litigants.





