The Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department has completed its preparations to receive the blessed Eid Al Fitr, as the Department’s Public Health Department has prepared a program to intensify the work of inspection teams and monitor commercial establishments and the emirate’s markets to ensure that health requirements are applied.

Shaima Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Municipality’s Public Health Department, explained that with regard to the working hours of the slaughterhouses during Eid al-Fitr, they will be as follows: the central slaughterhouse in Al-Fulayyah from 7:00 in the morning until 12:00 noon and the slaughterhouse in Ras Al-Khaimah from 7:00 in the morning until 12:00 At noon, and al-Ghayl al-Qasbah from 7:00 in the morning until 12:00 in the afternoon. In addition to working in the fish market in Ras al-Khaimah from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon, the al-Mareed fish market from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and the Dakdaga fish market from 7:00 in the morning until 11:00 in the morning. Al-Tunaiji added that work will take place in the sheep market from 7:00 in the morning until 12:00 noon, and at the Al-Dara border crossing from 10:00 in the morning until 7:00 in the evening, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will work on 24 hours according to the flight schedule. Work in the Department of Control and Inspection of Veterinary Shops and Establishments will continue from 8:00 in the morning until 12:00 in the afternoon. Work will resume in all divisions and branches of the department according to the official working hours, starting from the second day of Eid Al Fitr.