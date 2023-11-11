Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

During the months of last October and this November, the Aid Committee of the Ras Al Khaimah Charitable Foundation approved providing various assistance to 289 families with limited income at a cost of 766,700 dirhams, with support from Dubai Islamic Bank.

Abdul Rahman Naqi, Director of Corporate Communications at the Foundation, explained that this assistance included a contribution to paying part of the electricity connection fees, and a partial contribution to furnishing a group of homes.