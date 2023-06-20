Ras al-Khaimah (WAM)

The Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras Al Khaimah concluded a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Al Nakheel Association for Art and Folklore, in the spirit of strengthening relations, strengthening joint work and unifying heritage and cultural efforts in the emirate. The agreement included a number of items that would support the preservation and preservation of heritage and its transmission to future generations, and define Society in all its segments with the authentic customs and traditions and the Emirati identity.

Ahmed Obaid Al-Tunaiji, Director General of the Department of Antiquities and Museums, confirmed that the signing of the agreement with the Nakheel Association for Art and Folklore is only a continuation of the joint efforts between the two sides by framing and documenting the terms of cooperation and partnership, which in their entirety aim to preserve, preserve, document and display the elements of intangible cultural heritage that require Unity and cooperation of cultural institutions and heritage public benefit associations in the emirate to protect these elements from extinction and decay.

Saeed Rashid Al-Zabad, President of the Nakheel Association for Art and Folklore, expressed his happiness at concluding a partnership and cooperation agreement with the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras Al Khaimah, stressing that cooperation with government agencies is a national duty, and our heritage is a responsibility and trust, and we must strive to preserve its authenticity in the time of technology and openness. And delivering it to future generations in its original form that we inherited from generation to generation, and this will only be done in constructive and fruitful cooperation with sectors that serve culture and heritage.

Amal Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, Director of the Corporate Communications Office in the Department and Head of the Events Committee, said that concluding cooperation agreements with specialists in the field of heritage will result in producing quality heritage activities and activities with a new spirit that will attract new audiences.