Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain government employees started the official half-day work, on Friday, in implementation of the new weekly work system, and “Emirates Today” monitored the department’s reception of the auditors and the provision of all services amid full commitment of the employees to the official working hours on Friday.

Maitha Jassim Shafi, Director of Umm Al Quwain Municipality, Falaj Al Mualla Office, said that the new weekly work system, which was issued by the government of the United Arab Emirates, serves more than one goal and will work to achieve business continuity and alignment with global economies. It will also have many positives, including raising work productivity in the government sector and improving employees’ lives.

The Ras Al Khaimah Courts Department announced the new working hours in line with the directives of the state government to change the weekly work system and in line with the decision of the Ras Al Khaimah government, as it receives work in the department from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm, and on Friday from 3:30 pm to 8 pm.



